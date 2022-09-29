Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service, the company announced on Sept. 29. The company has spent tens of millions just to acquire specific games for the platform on top of other massive costs, and the reflected portion of the market share has not met Google’s expectations.

“While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” wrote Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison.

Google will be offering refunds to Stadia players for hardware purchased through the Google Store and software purchased through the Stadia Store until the servers shut down. But what does this mean for the games you’ve purchased on Stadia or the games you play through your Pro subscription?

When do the Google Stadia servers shut down?

Image via Google

The Google Stadia cloud gaming service will remain live until Jan. 18, 2023. Players will still have access to all the games in their library, and the “majority of games should continue to work normally,” with the exception of certain games that require commerce or micro-transaction purchases. Players will likely only be able to keep their progress on games that support cross-progression on other platforms.

While Google has said that it is not offering refunds for Stadia Pro subscription purchases, Pro players will still have access to their entire Pro library until the servers shut down at no additional cost.