Sony will offer Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 upgrade for free, clarifies future first-party upgrade paths

The company made two important decisions in regards to upcoming cross-gen releases.

Sony will offer a free next-gen upgrade to players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation 4, according to an announcement today. The company also clarified its stance on future first-party cross-gen title launches.

Sony’s change of mind follows criticism around its announcement that players would skip the ability to upgrade Horizon Forbidden West from the PlayStation 4 version of the game to PS5.

An update regarding Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2021

In keeping with its earlier promises to deliver free upgrades for its cross-gen launch titles, which include games Godfall and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony will now offer free upgrades for Horizon Forbidden West too.

“It’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president Jim Ryan said. “Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

However, Ryan confirmed that all first-party cross-gen titles exclusive to PlayStation will offer PS5 upgrades for PS4 copies at a $10 price-point. This means any new title that launches on both consoles in the future will have this upgrade cost attached, including the God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7.

This is the same process Sony used for Ghost of Tsushima’s upgrade path to PS5 last month, with an upgraded version from the game’s PS4 Director’s Cut to the PS5 costing $9.99.

With this decision, Sony will essentially be asking any user who purchases a PS4 version of a game for the usual $59.99 to pay an additional $10 to get the PS5 version, which will bring the total up to the changing retail standard of $69.99 for most AAA titles.