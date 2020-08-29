Sony will “explore expanding” more PlayStation exclusives to PC

More PlayStation first-party games might be coming to PC in the future.

Sony has been a stalwart of the gaming community through four console generations now, and the company has built up a massive list of first-party titles that hold up the PlayStation brand.

But according to a 2020 corporate report, the company plans to explore various options around bringing more of its previously PlayStation-exclusive lineup to PC in the future.

“We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability,” Sony said.

Within the Game & Network services area of the report, the PC plans, along with continued efforts to enhance the PS4 lineup and “improve on the exclusive experience” the PlayStation brand offers heading into the PS5’s launch are listed as strategic areas of focus.

The report itself does not clarify the specifics behind this decision, but it does note that competition, specifically within the PC gaming market, is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

“Competition from online PC games and players from other industries is expected to continue to intensify,” Sony said. “The fundamental growth strategy will be to innovate and evolve the PlayStation Platform.”

This essentially means the company views PC as a market that will continue to expand and wants to capitalize on it early by making sure select titles from its library are available in that ecosystem.

Sony has already seen great success on PC with the release of both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn selling incredibly well. Both games originally launched as PS4 exclusives before making their way to PC at a later date.

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding launched on PC just eight months after its Nov. 8 debut on PS4. Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games’ blockbuster Horizon Zero Dawn took three years to make the jump, first dropping on Feb. 28, 2017 before coming to PC on Aug. 7 of this year.

Former managing director of Guerrilla and current Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst partially alluded to this plan in an interview with the PlayStation Blog back in March, saying that Sony would remain open to the idea of PC ports.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Hulst said. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100 percent committed to dedicated hardware.”