Sony to close PSP, PS3, and PS Vita online stores this summer

Many services will still be available, but purchasing new content won't be an option.

Sony has officially announced the upcoming discontinuation of PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita digital stores that was previously reported to be happening this summer.

The shutdown dates were also confirmed today. The PS3 and PSP stores will be shutting down on July 2, while the Vita’s store will close on Aug. 27.

With this confirmation, Sony has listed exactly what features players will no longer be able to access on all three devices once the stores are closed. Most notably, no player will lose access to previously purchased software and will still be able to re-download content once the closure is finished.

Features going away

No longer able to purchase purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content

No longer able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP

No longer able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers on PS3, PS Vita and PSP Any remaining funds in your PSN wallet will still be usable in purchases for PlayStation 4 and 5 products



Features that will remain

Access and ability to re-download and play previously purchased game titles

Access and ability to previously purchased video/media content

Access and ability to redeem valid game and PlayStation®Plus vouchers

to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus while subscribed to the service

This marks the first time Sony as a company is shutting down online services for systems released post-2005. The PSP hit the market in March 2005, followed by the PS3 in November 2006. The Vita is the newest of the trio, having launched in December 2011.

All three consoles have been discontinued by Sony as of 2017 when the company announced it would no longer be manufacturing new PS3 consoles in the Japanese market.

You can read a full list of discontinued features and how this might affect your PlayStation experience on the PS Support website.

