Sony confirms 25 new PlayStation titles in development, next God of War delayed

Sony Interactive Entertainment is preparing to open up its war chest for the PlayStation 5. PlayStation Studios has more than 25 titles in development and “almost half” are new IP, the company announced today.

In an interview with the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, SIE gave fans a glimpse at what the future of the PlayStation ecosystem will look like and a detailed look for at least the next year.

The biggest news outside of the 25 games in development at PlayStation Studios is that Sony and its Santa Monica Studio have officially delayed the next God of War title until 2022. It was originally slated to release later this year, but the push was made to ensure the studio could provide the best game possible while “maintaining the safety and wellbeing” of its team and creative partners.

“We’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play,” Hulst said. “With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team.”

Even with the delay, Hulst did drop some new details, confirming that the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 would join Horizon Forbidden West in releasing cross-console on both PS4 and PS5.

Sony will continue to evaluate its titles on a game-by-game basis to see which products make sense to develop for both consoles, with a big incentive being to appeal to the more than 110 million PS4 owners.

Hulst also confirmed some information that was released in Sony’s Investor Relations report last week, which said that Sony would continue to put some of its first-party titles out on PC.

SIE will use PC releases as a way to appeal to, and potentially bring in, gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem. But Hulst said that “PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch” and releasing games on PC “will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

Bend Studio, the team behind Days Gone, and the recently expanded Team Asobi, developers of Astro Bot Rescue Mission, are both developing new IP. Sony will continue to build partnerships and secure content deals with external developers.

Hulst also doubled down on Sony’s current development methods, saying that single-player, narrative-driven games will always be a focus internally. But the PlayStation team wants to provide a variety of experiences.