Sodapoppin still has to deal with stream snipers in WoW

Online trolling hits different in World of Warcraft Classic. And for many high-profile players who have tried to level while streaming, the attempts at griefing can be overwhelming.

Over the years, Sodapoppin has become well-versed in the lengths that some players will go to just so that they can say they killed a streamer in-game by streaming sniping them to catch them by surprise, known by the masses as ganking.

So when Blizzard released fresh servers for World of Warcraft Classic during the Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch, Soda knew he needed to level quickly so that he could avoid being taken out or slowed down by groups of players who simply wanted to make his life difficult.

Talking to Nick Polom on his stream this morning, Soda surprised his roommate by explaining that, despite Classic being three years old, there are still players who are after him anytime he has to level a character.

“Just today … Five people grouped up and they went into STV [Stranglethorn Vale] as level 20s,” he said. “STV is a level 30 to 40 zone.”

Almost in shock, Polom inquired about their intentions, and Soda ensured him that the group was indeed going into territory that was dangerous to them specifically to battle Soda, who was a significantly higher level than them.

“It was funny,” Soda said. “I respected it.”

Soda, who is known for his PvP prowess, was able to survive the encounter and kill all of the attackers, but he said that his leveling partner wasn’t as lucky.

“They were players, they were good,” Soda said. “So these are actual WoW players that are like, ‘you know what? I’m already behind. I’m going to be even more behind because I’m going to go kill the streamer in a five-vs-two.’ … Imagine if I was their level.”