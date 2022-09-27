Sodapoppin did WoW roleplay in the bedroom—but it’s not what you think

By this point, it’s common knowledge among regular Twitch viewers that Sodapoppin takes World of Warcraft Classic about as seriously as one can, but today, he reached a new level.

While leveling with his girlfriend and VTuber Veibae, the popular creator admitted that his obsession with WoW snuck its way into the bedroom one evening, but it wasn’t in the sensual way you might expect.

“At some point [Vei] and I got extremely stoned, and we were going to sleep,” he said. “We were in bed, and we’re loopy talking, and we roleplayed a one-v-one in World of Warcraft. … We did that. What’s to be embarrassed about? That’s cute. … That’s fucking cute.”

Soda detailed the duel by saying out loud the abilities that he would use, and he said that Vei in response would tell what abilities she would use in the hypothetical situation. Given the nature of some of Soda’s abilities like “pounce,” one might think the two were doing more than just talking.

But as anyone who has watched Soda understands, it’s all business when it comes to playing Druid in WoW. Though he found the geeky interaction to be adorable, Vei didn’t share similar feelings.

“That’s embarrassing,” Vei said. “That’s not cute. People are laughing at us. Nobody is saying ‘aw.’ They’re fucking laughing.”

It’s difficult to imagine that the story got Soda in too much trouble with his lady friend, though. Despite expressing her disapproval of the story, both creators were filled with laughter as viewers continued to go along with the roleplay.