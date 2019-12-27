Sneaky is back at it again with a 2B cosplay

League of Legends AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi closed out Christmas ready for combat, adding to his wide range of cosplays last night with his take on one of most lewd characters on the web, 2B.

While there’s a distinct lack of red and green for Christmas, Sneaky recreated 2B’s look with painstaking detail. The dress, hairstyle, and signature eye mask are practically replicas from the actual character. He’s also holding Virtuous Treaty, 2B’s signature weapon from Nier: Automata.

Zach Scuderi on Twitter Merry late Christmas! 2B Cosplay 📸: @MartinWongPhoto

The cheeky third picture sneakily blocks his modesty, regardless of whether he’s going for the full NSFW route. All in all, Sneaky channels the badass android with immaculate precision.

This is just one of the many cosplays Sneaky has done, whether it’s League or anime characters. He’s previously starred as Pool Party Caitlin, K/DA Ahri, and many more.

The ADC might have more time to dedicate to his side hobby, considering his uncertain future in competitive League. Sneaky has confirmed that he won’t be playing for Cloud9 next year and will consider his options for 2020.

In the meantime, while fans won’t be able to ogle his plays on Summoner’s Rift, they’ll certainly be able to salivate over his femme fatale looks.