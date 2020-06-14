Shroud thinks the PlayStation5 might be too small to be powerful

Not sure he's seeing the same console as everyone else.

Sony gave the world its first look at the PlayStation5 that the company has promised will come out in time for the holidays this year. But even though the console is a part of the next generation in gaming, Shroud is wary of what capacity it will have.

Talking on his Mixer stream following the console reveal, Shroud wasn’t impressed by what he saw, saying that the PS5 appeared to be “average” with aesthetics that were “eh,” adding that it looked like a router.

Where Shroud had his most issues was in the console’s size though. With a sleek white-and-black exterior, the console is estimated to be more than 14 inches tall with a width of more than eight inches and a thickness of a little less than four inches.

Though that would make it one of the larger consoles ever produced, Shroud’s perspective of the reveal on Thursday was that the console wasn’t nearly big enough.

“I’m just concerned because it looks pretty small,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that good of a console spec-wise if it’s that tiny.”

In March, Sony said that the upcoming console would have a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU along with a GPU boasting 10.28 teraflops and 36 computye units. The PS5 will also come with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of SSD.

Sony’s CEO Kenichirō Yoshida said in May that the new PS5’s hardware could make it up to “100 times faster” than the current iterations of the PlayStation and Xbox. But Shroud isn’t sold.

Asked by a friend if he thought the PlayStation5 or Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X would be better, the Mixer streamer appeared fairly confident that Microsoft’s console would end up being the better console.

“It will be,” he said. “I just don’t know how much better.”