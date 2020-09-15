Shroud partners with Logitech G for new Pro series product line

Former professional CS:GO player and one of the top streamers in the world, shroud, has another line of peripherals coming out thanks to a new partnership with Logitech G.

This line of products will feature a shroud-branded keyboard, headset, mouse, and mousepad, with more likely to come later down the line.

Started using Logitech G products years ago and now we have a line of our own. Introducing the shroud x @LogitechG PRO line. Get yours: https://t.co/lALCEnGFtk pic.twitter.com/YnH9zwroKu — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) September 15, 2020

Shroud’s newest partnership comes as a bit of a surprise considering the streamer was previously a part of the HyperX Heroes initiative alongside Pokimane, rapper Post Malone, and NBA star Gordon Hayward. He has since been delisted from the HyperX website, but you can still view his affiliated page and products on Amazon.

Even during his time partnering with HyperX, he still used some of Logitech’s products because he was used to them and preferred to play using some, specifically his mouse.

“I’ve been using Logitech my whole life,” shroud said. “So this was kind of like a no-brainer.”

Screengrab via Logitech G

The shroud X Logitech G line of products features a predominantly black and blue color scheme with shroud’s new logo and name visible on each peripheral. Here are the products you can get in the “Shroud Edition” variant of the Logitech G Pro Series.

Pro Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Mouse

Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Pro X Keyboard GX Red Linear

G840 XL Gaming Mousepad

It doesn’t look like this will be a limited-edition line of items, which means more exclusive products could be coming out of this partnership in the future.