Should you get the December 2021 Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

The holiday season is upon us. It’s when Pokémon GO fans get to enjoy the season’s greeting by getting gifs for their loved ones, and their favorite game does the same for them with events.

Pokémon GO’s December Community event recently went live on Dec. 18, and it’ll be active until the 19th. The bonuses of the event, however, will be available between Dec. 17 to Dec. 20. To make the most of the event, players will be able to purchase the Special Research Ticket, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

The Special Research ticket comes with various rewards and rare Pokémon encounters, which makes it a nice investment in most cases. Players who may have missed previous Community Day events will benefit the most from the Special Research Ticket since these events don’t happen that often. Picking up the ticket will allow players to unlock various rewards in the process as well while stocking up regular and XL Candy. If you like the rewards and enjoy completing Special Research tasks, the event ticket is indeed a worthy deal.

It’s relatively hard to find a decent reason to skip out on the event ticket, but if you were planning to spend more time with family and friends or were quite active during previous community day events, skipping out on one won’t affect your overall progress at all. Players who don’t have the time to clock in Pokémon GO hours at the moment can skip out on the ticket since purchasing it may make them feel like they’re missing out on the content.

The question of whether the December 2021 Community Day Special Research ticket is worth it or not basically boils down to whether players have the time to play during the event and if they need any of the rewards. Players who like the rewards and have the time to play will benefit from the ticket, while fans who weren’t planning on playing Pokémon GO around the holidays may prefer skipping out on the ticket.