Sett, 5 Firecracker skins headed to Wild Rift with Patch 3.0

League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to get a handful of new additions to kick things off in 2022, including a new champion and limited edition skins.

Riot revealed today that Sett will be joining the game soon with Patch 3.0. Along with that, five new Firecracker skins are also set to join Wild Rift to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Sett, the Boss, leaps from the top rope onto Wild Rift in Patch 3.0.

Sparks fly! Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Firecrackers, taking off in Patch 3.0.

🧨 Firecracker Teemo

🧨 Firecracker Tristana

🧨 Firecracker Xin Zhao

🧨 Firecracker Diana

🧨 Firecracker Sett pic.twitter.com/426jRsOW8k — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 5, 2022

Sett entered Summoner’s Rift in January 2020, but now, the champion is set to debut in the Wild Rift. The champion is a top-lane bruiser that can deal great damage while remaining durable with the help of his many shields.

Riot’s new Lunar New Year skins will be arriving in Wild Rift to give players new looks for Teemo, Tristana, Xin Zhao, Diana, and, of course, Sett.

Right now, there’s been no date announced for when Patch 3.0 will roll out, which will bring these new additions to the game. Later this week, Riot will be holding a stream where it will detail plans for Wild Rift in 2022, so this will likely be the place where more information is revealed.

For now, fans will have to sit tight and wait before they can hop into the game as Sett or don one of the new Firecracker skins.