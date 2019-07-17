Seoul Dynasty DPS Munchkin will not play in stage 4

Seoul Dynasty DPS player Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom will be taking a break from Overwatch indefinitely, and will not play for the rest of 2019. This comes after Munchkin did not appear during Seoul Dynasty’s stage three playoffs run.

Seoul Dynasty 🐯 on Twitter Regarding Seoul Dynasty Roster Change for Stage 4 ] #RoarOn #OWL2019

In a statement on Seoul Dynasty’s Twitter, the team said that Munchkin would be moved to the inactive roster for stage four, and that the decision to rest Munchkin was made mutually. Munchkin has previously struggled with tenosynovitis in his hands, impacting his ability to play.

Munchkin has made a handful of appearances for the Seoul Dynasty in 2019 alongside Park “ILLICIT” Jae-min. However, the Dynasty have been favoring the duo of Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun and Kim “FITS” Dong-eon recently, with Munchkin receiving less game time.

The Seoul Dynasty will hit Blizzard Arena next on July 26 in a rematch with the San Francisco Shock, who knocked them out of the stage three playoffs.