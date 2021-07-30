Sentinels signs League of Legends: Wild Rift roster

After its success in VALORANT, the organization is eyeing another Riot title.

Esports organization Sentinels announced earlier today it is entering League of Legends: Wild Rift in a partnership with Riot Games.

The organization is currently scouting for potential players in its “championship roster” across North America. Interested candidates can fill out a questionnaire to be considered for a spot on the team.

A new journey awaits us, Sentinels.



We're pleased to announce our entrance into League of Legends: Wild Rift in partnership with Riot Games! pic.twitter.com/y81698cupr — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 29, 2021

Sentinels isn’t the only North American organization that has invested in Riot’s new mobile MOBA title. Earlier, LCS organizations Cloud9 and TSM FTX also announced that they are entering Wild Rift. While TSM has signed a Brazilian-based roster, C9 is looking for players locally. Its roster was recently revealed during the first qualifier of the Summoner Series.

Sentinels’ announcement regarding a Wild Rift entry comes as the game’s esports scene has already kicked off in North America with the $50,000 Summoner Series. Earlier this week, the first circuit’s qualifier one was played which was won by Tribe Gaming. There is still plenty of time, though, as there are three circuits in total, each with two qualifiers. Each circuit’s qualifier leads to a major, where the top teams will book a slot at the NA regional championship.

The best teams from the NA regional championship will go on to represent the region at the first-ever Wild Rift World Championship later this year.

Wild Rift will be Sentinels’ second roster in a Riot game after its dominant VALORANT squad. The team recently got a flawless victory at the first international VALORANT esports tournament, the Masters: Reykjavik. The MOBA title will also mark the organization’s first investment into a mobile game.