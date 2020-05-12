Seedot is May 2020’s Pokémon Go Community Day

Niantic has finally revealed which Pokémon will be the main attraction for Pokémon Go’s May 2020 Community Day, and it’s none other than Hoenn’s own Seedot.

The event will kick off May 24 and will see an increased amount of Seedots spawn in the local area. There will also be an increase of Shiny Seedots spawning, so its the perfect chance to get yourself a Shiny Shiftry.

Alongside the Seedot spawns, the event will also see triple Capture Experience and has Three Hour Incense across the event. Everything will occur between 11am to 5pm local time.

The special move for evolving a Seedot all the way to Shiftry has also been announced— Bullet Seed. This move will only be unlockable for this Pokemon during the Community Day window.

As with the Abra event last month, Community Day also comes with a special research pass called “Seeing Double,” which gives Incense, Golden Razz Berries, and more to those who purchase it.