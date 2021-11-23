Secretlab gaming chairs special offers

Secretlab began making a name for itself in 2014 and has become a major player in the gaming chair and gaming desk market. Secretlab’s chairs are designed to offer the best possible support, and they even have a sizing guide for customers to determine which size chair will be the best fit. The standard options for Secretlab chair sizes are small, regular, and XL. The sizing affects the overall chair height, seat width, and maximum weight, with the XL being able to hold nearly 400 pounds.

Secretlab chairs also come with a variety of material choices. Fabric, leather, and the extra soft and pliable Napa leather are available options on most Secretlab chairs. There are also many choices available for the designs, including various colors and brands. Chairs are available with designs from Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft, Batman, esports teams, Game of Thrones, and many more.

Right now, Secretlab is running early Black Friday deals for its gaming chairs and desks. With up to $150 off select chairs, this is an ideal time to take a look at what Secretlab has to offer. Here are a couple of deals from Secretlab to check out.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series

Image via Secretlab

The newest line of Secretlab chairs, the Titan Evo 2022 Series makes for a clean and minimalist design in a gaming chair. This chair comes with a memory foam head pillow and is available in many different colors and editions.

Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Series

Image via Secretlab

The 2020 Omega series is a tried-and-true gaming chair for a more economical price than the Titan Evo series. This edition also comes in Napa leather and SoftWeave fabric but offers PU leather instead of the hybrid leatherette.

Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk

Image via Secretlab

While chairs are the main product of Secretlab, its desks also offer sleek designs to go along with said chairs. The MAGNUS metal desk is designed with simplicity in mind. The desk is also intended to work especially well with Secretlab chairs.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series – Napa Leather

Image via Secretlab

The Napa leather Titan Evo 2022 sees some of the most significant discounts from SecretLab’s Black Friday sale. This leather version of the Titan Evo 2022 is discounted $150 from its standard price.

The Secretlab gaming chairs come in a variety of styles and sizes to ensure there is an option available for everyone. If Secretlab’s chairs or desks have been on any wish lists, now would be an ideal time to take advantage of the holiday savings.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.