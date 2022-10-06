Seagull has big plans for Overwatch 2 Twitch drop farmers

Fans that watch Twitch streamers exclusively to earn drops for their favorite games are typically a boon for viewership, and with an Overwatch 2 drop event beginning tomorrow, people will likely come out in droves to watch OW2 on Twitch.

Seagull is one of the original Overwatch gamers to become popular as a streamer. His personality and experience in Team Fortress 2 made him fun to watch, and now that the Overwatch flame has been reignited, he is once again leveraging his reputation to reel in viewers.

But with drop farming on the horizon, Seagull said yesterday he’s about ready to cash out on all of his success. While the hype for Overwatch may go away long-term, Seagull is about to make sure that he gets everything he can out of viewers that come to his stream to get Twitch drops.

“Even if the hype dies down and those drop viewers show up, I’m going to ruthlessly spam ads,” he said. “Don’t expect to watch me because I won’t be here. It’s just going to be an ad.”

Seagull was likely exaggerating to an extent for the sake of making a joke, but the thought process makes all the sense in the world. Drop viewers typically don’t care much about the content they’re watching. Many of them are just keeping the tab open to log the hours that they need to get the in-game cosmetic that they want.

This makes it easy for Seagull to run advertisements and make money off of those viewers “watching” advertisements, making it a win-win for both Seagull and the drop viewers.

There are two drop events scheduled for Overwatch 2 right now. The first begins tomorrow at 4pm CT, giving players that watch six hours of the game a legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin. The second begins on Oct. 17 at 1pm giving players a Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and Donut Weapon Charm. Players can get the spray from watching for two hours and the charm for watching three hours after earning the spray.

In total, that’s 11 hours of Twitch that gamers need to watch in order to get all the cosmetics, and while it might be easy to criticize Seagull if he runs more ads than usual, people can avoid those ads by subscribing to his channel.