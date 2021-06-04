Seagull announces return to streaming after almost 5-month hiatus

Popular streamer and one of the original stars of Overwatch, Seagull, is making his return to Twitch.

Seagull revealed he was taking a break from Twitch and the internet in general back on Jan. 25, saying he was “struggling with burnout/depression.” But he’s ready to return to streams and “online life” next Thursday, June 10, at 10:30am CT.

it has indeed been quite a while.



streams/online life returns next Thursday @ 8:30am pacific. 🙂 https://t.co/4U82BBE202 — Brandon Larned (@A_Seagull) June 4, 2021

Seagull played for the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League’s inaugural season before retiring in August 2018, moving to a position as a full-time streamer. Since then, he’s continued to create content in Overwatch and various other games.

Even before that, though, he made his name as one of Overwatch’s original top players on Twitch, dominating the competition with skills on various heroes. Joining the Fuel gave the OWL one of its first big stars, turning him into something of a pioneer in the esport.

Seagull hasn’t revealed what game or games he’ll be playing, but anything is on the table for the variety streamer. It’d be awesome to see a return to Overwatch for old time’s sake, but the decision is his alone.

Many of Seagull’s fans replied to his announcement with excitement, ensuring a lot of hype when the birdman goes live once again.

