The league stage for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is currently underway. It will happen for three weeks from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1. The top 16 teams will make it to the finals of the PMPL South Asia.

The tournament has a prize pool of $200,000. Of this, $65,000 will be rewarded during the league stage. Adding to the stakes is the fact that the top two teams of the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

Here are the results for the league stage of the PMPL South Asia season two.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings of the league stage after five matches. A total of 60 matches will be played with each team playing 48 matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Week one

Day one

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent