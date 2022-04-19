Samsung to release a Pokémon-themed smartphone

The product will be sold with a range of Pokémon-themed acessories.

Samsung is set to launch a special Pokémon edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its foldable smartphone, on April 25 in South Korea. For now, it’s unclear if the company plans to release the product in other countries as well.

The Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be sold in a special box that contains several Pokémon-themed accessories, which include a Pikachu case, a Pikachu keychain, a Poké Ball pop socket, a Pokédex pouch, and several stickers. The smartphone will come with Pokémon-themed ringtones, wallpapers, and themes so users can customize it the way they want to.

Serebii Update: Samsung to release a Pokémon themed Galaxy Z Flip3 phone in South Korea this month with details to come later this week https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/kyNyNjxYVV — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 19, 2022

Samsung has not revealed how much it will charge for the Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3, but given that it is a special release, it may cost way more than a normal Galaxy Z Flip 3. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128 or 256 GB options of storage. It has a 3300 mAh battery that is fast-chargeable with a USB-C cable.

On top of that, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-in 22:9 AMOLED display, two 12MP rear camera, and a 10MP front camera. The version with 128 GB of storage is currently costing $899,99 on Amazon.

With the launch of the Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 so close around the corner, Samsung may release the full details of the product ahead of its launch on April 25.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.