Samsung and AMD are bringing real-time ray tracing to mobiles

Samsung just announced its premium Exynos 2200 mobile processor—and it’s geared to begin an exciting new chapter in the mobile gaming space.

The Exynos 2200 aims to set the standard for the ultimate mobile gaming experience, along with improving social media apps and photo usage. The Xclipse GPU positions itself between a console and a mobile graphics processor. The ‘X’ represents Exynos, and the eclipse–like an actual eclipse–represents marking the end of an era of mobile gaming and beginning a new chapter.

Paired with “RDNA 2 graphics technology from industry leader AMD,” the Exynos 2200 will “redefine mobile gaming,” aided by “enhanced graphics and AI performance,” declared by the President of System LSI Business of Samsung Electronics, Yongin Park.

Thanks to the included firepower of AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, the Xclipse GPU inherits advanced graphic features, including real-time ray tracing and variable rate shading. Until now, each of these hardware-accelerated features have only been seen on PCs, laptops, and the PS5/Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S.

Ray tracing simulates how light physically behaves in the real world, calculating the movement and the color characteristic of light rays as they bounce off the surface. It allows games to accurately render reflections and light sources properly when they aren’t located on-screen, creating more realistic environments, shadows and scenarios that create a more immersive experience.

Variable Rate Shading optimizes a GPU’s workload by allowing developers to apply lower shading rates in areas where overall quality is not affected. This feature gives the GPU more room to work on areas that matter most to gamers, improving frame-rate for smoother gameplay.

The Exynos 2200 comes with a slew of additional technologies as well, like advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO), which enhances overall performance and efficiency, allowing gamers to play better for longer. Additionally, the Exynos 2200 sports a tri-cluster structure with a single ARM Cortex-X2 core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 ‘big cores’, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 ‘little cores.’ All of this adds up to swift load times, smooth multitasking, and faster rendering of gameplay video—all facilitating a top-notch gaming experience.

The collaboration between Samsung and AMD means realizing the industry’s first-ever hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate for mobile GPUs. According to Samsung, the Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production, just no official word on a release date yet. All in all, the future is looking bright for the mobile gaming space.