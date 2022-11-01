November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play.

Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.

God of War Ragnarok, unfortunately, had leaks spring up out of the woodwork after retailers sold the title early, giving players access to the full game.

One lucky customer thought they were buying the Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation 5 bundle, but instead received the (as yet unreleased) God of War: Ragnarok console.

Twitter user RasheedaASmith shared the lucky mix-up on Twitter, saying “idk what’s going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it’s GoW Ragnarok.”

Idk what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's GoW Ragnorok lol pic.twitter.com/9jdlgcAKCG — Rasheeda Smith (@RasheedaASmith) October 31, 2022

The console bundle clearly shows the beautiful landscape of the upcoming God of War title, with Kratos and Atreus standing front and center. This photo probably sent the God of War developers Santa Monica Studio into even more of a frenzy as leaks have plagued the title’s release—though the lucky gamer didn’t share any spoilers, yet.

God of War: Ragnarok is due for release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and if you don’t want to see any spoilers for the title, keep your eyes off the internet until it drops.