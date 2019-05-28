S1mple plays Fortnite and gets frustrated at lack of customization options

Fortnite: Battle Royale feels weird for the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player of 2018, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. He wishes he could customize it more.

He was trying the game on his Twitch channel in a match with Fnatic’s Fortnite pro player Erikas “Eryc” Vaitkevicius. While the two were talking about the game, s1mple started shooting another player and asked if he could change his crosshair, and Eryc told him he can’t because it’s the same for everyone. “That’s so bad,” s1mple said.



S1mple already mildly frustrated from RNG and lack of customization Clip of s1mple Playing Fortnite – Clipped by talxanlive

Eryc reminded s1mple that Fortnite isn’t like CS:GO. While s1mple and any player can jump into CS:GO and customize their crosshair, screen resolution, the position of the gun on the screen, and several other details to make the game more comfortable, Fortnite features no customization at all. Not only can players not change their crosshairs but the field of view in competitive modes is locked to the native 16:9 resolution, killing video customization.



S1mple also learned that randomness in Fortnite plays an important role in looting and early game matchups. In his professional CS:GO matches, s1mple can use a buying phase to gear up with shield, utilities, and weapons safely before the match starts. In Fortnite, if he’s unlucky and finds no loot where he drops, he might be in a terrible spot to survive the early game.



He isn’t the only CS:GO player to try out Fortnite. Former pro Michael “shroud” Grzesiek also played a few matches on Twitch and criticized the game twice, once for the state of competitive play with vehicles and a second for how overpowered the Drum Gun weapon was.



If s1mple is trying to play some Fortnite for fun, he might have to adapt his mindset to how the game works. His immediate reaction is the proof of how CS:GO and Fortnite differ in terms of the basics of gameplay and customization, which might make for a fun viewing experience for s1mple’s fans while he’s live-playing Fortnite.