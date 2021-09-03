RUSH enters free agency

William “⁠RUSH⁠” Wierzba has been released from his contract with Complexity Gaming, the North American rifler announced yesterday.

The news comes less than two months after Complexity benched RUSH and replaced him with the Danish rifler Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. Now that he is an official free agent, he confirmed that he’s open to either CS:GO or VALORANT offers.

Officially a free agent and released from my contract with @Complexity. Thank you for everything, I really couldn't have asked for a better org during this COVID era. DM me for any inquires within Valorant or CS! — Will (@RUSH) September 3, 2021

He started playing VALORANT last month to check if it was a viable option for him and apparently is comfortable in playing Riot Games’ FPS professionally. RUSH had spent the last two years of his career in Complexity, which he helped to become a top-five team in the world last year and to win the BLAST Premier Spring Europe Finals in June 2020. Complexity, however, had mixed results so far this year and made two roster changes, adding es3tag and replacing coach Jamie “keita” Hall with Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu.

Before his stint with Complexity, RUSH most notably played for Cloud9 and was part of the lineup which won the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, the only CS:GO Major that North America has won to date. He also played a key role with OpTic Gaming, helping them to win ELEAGUE season two in 2016 and finishing as the MVP of the competition.

Perhaps now is not the best time to look for offers in CS:GO, because the competitive calendar resumed in mid-August with the beginning of ESL Pro League season 14. But some VALORANT teams that have no more VCT matches this year might be trialing RUSH in the near future. If he makes the switch to Riot Games’ FPS, he’ll follow the steps of other decorated North American CS:GO players like Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, Ethan Arnold, and Spencer “Hiko” Martin.