RRQ Athena wins PMPL Thailand league stage

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand spring split just concluded with RRQ Athena placing first. After six weeks of intense action between Feb. 14 to March 22 at the True Digital Park in Bangkok, the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL Finals.

The overall standings are as follows:

First: RRQ Athena

Second: FaZe Clan

Third: ILLUMINATE The Murder

Fourth: Made in Thailand

Fifth: POWER888 ESPORT

Sixth: Suphanburi E-Sport

Seventh: QC.20 Something

Eighth: Team Secret TH

Ninth: LYNX TH

10 th : King of Gamers Club

: King of Gamers Club 11 th : Armory Gaming

: Armory Gaming 12 th : Purple Mood E-Sport

: Purple Mood E-Sport 13 th : Daytrade Gaming

: Daytrade Gaming 14 th : Pyramid Esports

: Pyramid Esports 15 th : SharpeR Esport

: SharpeR Esport 16 th : Golden Cat

: Golden Cat 17 th : Tack Esport

: Tack Esport 18 th : GOLDCITY AHQ Esports

: GOLDCITY AHQ Esports 19 th : Tokio Striker

: Tokio Striker 20 th : Futurerista Gaming

: Futurerista Gaming 21 st : Pinto Gaming

: Pinto Gaming 22 nd : Attack All Around

: Attack All Around 23 rd : ALPHA esport

: ALPHA esport 24th: OrangeWolf

The top 16 teams will now make their way to the PMPL Thailand spring split finals from March 27 to 29. The finals were initially supposed to be held at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre but have been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the PMPL Thailand will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League spring while the top three teams will make their way to the PMPL Southeast Asia (SEA) Spring finals.