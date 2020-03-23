RRQ Athena wins PMPL Thailand league stage

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand spring split just concluded with RRQ Athena placing first. After six weeks of intense action between Feb. 14 to March 22 at the True Digital Park in Bangkok, the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL Finals.
The overall standings are as follows:
- First: RRQ Athena
- Second: FaZe Clan
- Third: ILLUMINATE The Murder
- Fourth: Made in Thailand
- Fifth: POWER888 ESPORT
- Sixth: Suphanburi E-Sport
- Seventh: QC.20 Something
- Eighth: Team Secret TH
- Ninth: LYNX TH
- 10th: King of Gamers Club
- 11th: Armory Gaming
- 12th: Purple Mood E-Sport
- 13th: Daytrade Gaming
- 14th: Pyramid Esports
- 15th: SharpeR Esport
- 16th: Golden Cat
- 17th: Tack Esport
- 18th: GOLDCITY AHQ Esports
- 19th: Tokio Striker
- 20th: Futurerista Gaming
- 21st: Pinto Gaming
- 22nd: Attack All Around
- 23rd: ALPHA esport
- 24th: OrangeWolf
The top 16 teams will now make their way to the PMPL Thailand spring split finals from March 27 to 29. The finals were initially supposed to be held at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre but have been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The winner of the PMPL Thailand will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League spring while the top three teams will make their way to the PMPL Southeast Asia (SEA) Spring finals.