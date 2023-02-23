Rocket League takes flight on Repeat.gg with quick and easy tournament play

Written in partnership with Repeat.gg. Play for free here.

Playing competitive multiplayer games can be some of the most fun you can have online. There’s nothing like giving your all when there’s a prize on the line. Unfortunately, many games are full of problems that can make the experience unappealing. From smurfs to uncooperative teammates, trying to win can feel like a chore. Repeat.gg is here to remedy these issues.

Repeat.gg is an online tournament platform that puts emphasis on accessibility and fair play. Tournaments are moderated to prevent smurfing so you know the tournaments are fair. Ranked restricted tournaments for Rocket League will be coming to the platform soon. And the best part: most of the hosted events are completely free to enter.

Prizes for winning come in the form of physical items, real-world currency, and a site currency that can be used to exchange for gift cards to multiple vendors, including Amazon. Hundreds of tournaments happen every month, and there are no limits to the amount that you can enter at a time. And with seven games to choose from, including League of Legends, Fortnite, and now Rocket League, there’s always an opportunity for you to win.

Repeat.gg’s new Rocket League tournaments, like most of their events, allow you to play like you normally do. Just link your game account with Repeat.gg, queue up, and play! Your stats and wins will be tallied up as points toward your tournament score. Since your own performance is the most important factor, you can focus on your game without trying to babysit your teammates.

If you want to try your hand at one of Repeat.gg’s new Rocket League tournaments or one of the countless others from the rest of their library, sign up here. You too can start competing and winning prizes just by playing your favorite games.