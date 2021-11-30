Rocket League Sideswipe is available now on mobile

Rocket League Sideswipe is now available globally as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

Sideswipe is a 2D version of the popular Rocket League car-soccer game built from the ground up to appeal to mobile audiences with a simplified control scheme and easy-to-follow layout. This was done by using touchscreen controls that have the player use their left hand to control the car itself, while buttons on the right side are used to initiate boosts and jump.

For now, the format is limiting Sideswipe to one-on-one or two-on-two matches, which can be enjoyed in the normal car-soccer style or the Hoops car-basketball side-mode. There are competitive, casual, and offline modes available too.

The game has been in various stages of testing since being announced in March but is now launching officially with the start of its “Pre-Season.”

The preseason is being treated as a much larger testing period as players get in and play the game for the first time, providing Psyonix with more feedback and data that will then be used to finetune the experience before season one rolls out in the near future. That content drop will likely include features like the Rockey Pass too.

Sideswipe is an entirely separate game from the original Rocket League and it contains its own ecosystem, including currency, items, and cosmetics. As of now, no content from the two games is compatible with each other, meaning you won’t have access to any items you’ve already unlocked while playing Rocket League on Sideswipe.

More details about the game, including future content, should be coming soon along with season one.