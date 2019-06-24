Rocket League fans troll Epic Games on Season 7 Championship stream

Epic Games purchased Rocket League developer Psyonix last month, all but guaranteeing that the game will be moving exclusively to the Epic Games Store in due time. The announcement was unpopular then, and, as seen during the championship’s stream on Sunday, it’s unpopular now.

Hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Rocket League Championship Series Season 7 World Championship had a massive in-person crowd. During an intermission between matches, the camera operators were scanning the crowd for spectators to show on stream. At one point, a group of men wearing sailor hats was given the spotlight.

At first, they played it cool by casually flexing, fiddling with their mustaches, and just being silly in hopes of being put on camera. Once they realized they had captured the gaze of the stream, they sprung their plan into action.

Each of the men stood up and turned around, revealing a parody of the Epic Games logo on the back of their shirt that read “Epic Fail.”

This was shown on stream and it appeared to be displayed on the jumbotron in the arena, giving everyone there a good laugh. It even appeared to get a smirk out of two of the desk commentators who seemed to be looking at a monitor off camera when the broadcast cut away from the detractors.

Epic has been on a shopping spree since the announcement of its Steam competitor, buying up developers and securing exclusivity deals left and right. Rocket League fans and players are still waiting to see what a move to the Epic Games Store and launcher will do for the game, but so far, it seems like the opinion of the general public is negative.