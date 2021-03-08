Riot unveils summer season for Wild Rift Southeast Asia Icon Series

Riot Games Southeast Asia (SEA) has revealed details regarding the anticipated summer season for the League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series. It will feature eight weeks of competition for different countries across the region.

Right now, Riot is holding the preseason of the SEA Icon Series in Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. Top teams from each region have been invited to compete for the title.

The preseason will serve as a direct base for the summer season, which will begin on April 3. Unlike the preseason, the summer season will feature open qualifiers giving all teams from the region a chance to compete for a share of the prize pool.

“The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series will be an important foundational step to establishing the regional legacy Southeast Asian players and teams can bring to the global mobile MOBA esports scene,” Riot said.

The summer season will feature seven region-specific tournaments in Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. Teams can register to compete in the competition from their respective regions.

After a two-month season, the top teams will move to the Summer Super Cup, where a regional champion will be crowned.

“We’ve had an exciting preseason for the League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Icon Series, during which we’ve seen some show-stopping performances from our invited teams,” said Chris Tran, head of esports for Riot Games SEA. “We look forward to cheering these top regional talents on and we invite all Wild Rift fans to cheer their favorite teams on as they continue their journey this Summer.”

Here are more details about the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series summer season.

Indonesia

Registration start date: March 22

Qualifier start date: April 4

It will be broadcast in Bahasa Indonesia on YouTube.

Malaysia

Registration start date: March 8

Qualifier start date: April 3

It will be broadcast in Bahasa Malaysia on YouTube and Facebook.

The Philippines

Luzon Open 1 Registration start date: March 22

Luzon Open 1 Qualifier start date: April 4

Luzon Open 2 Registration start date: March 29

Luzon Open 2 Qualifier start date: April 10

Visayas Open Registration start date: April 12

Visayas Open Qualifier start date: April 24

Mindanao Open Registration start date: April 12

Mindanao Open Qualifier start date: April 24

It will be broadcast in Taglish on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Singapore

Registration start date: March 29

Qualifier start date: April 24

It will be broadcast in English on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Taiwan

Registration start date: March 15

Qualifier start date: April 3

It will be broadcast in Mandarin on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Thailand

Registration start date: March 8

Qualifier start date: April 3

It will be broadcast in Thai on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Vietnam