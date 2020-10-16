Riot testing 6 future champions—Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, Darius, Draven, and Seraphine—in next League: Wild Rift patch that will be free-to-play

The champions will only be available until Oct. 27.

League of Legends: Wild Rift executive producer Michael “Paladin” Chow informed fans today of six future champs that will be tested in the next patch.

Those with access to the closed beta will be able to preview Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, Darius, Draven, and Seraphine for free. But they’ll only be around from Oct. 22 to 27.

Wild Rift participants are encouraged to spam these new champions since it’ll help Riot test them out before releasing them to the mobile game.

While players can test out the six future champs, a new challenger permanently joins the Wild Rift cast in the same patch. Everyone’s favorite blind monk, Lee Sin, is here and ready to Insec.

To make the monk more viable for mobile use, his kit was tweaked to be a bit more user friendly. Players will be able to dash using Safeguard without the use of a ward, for example.

Wild Rift will hit Europe in December and should come to the Americas in the spring of 2021.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.