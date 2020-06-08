Riot teams up with Crisis Text Line to provide free mental health support for players

Riot Games is partnering up with the Crisis Text Line to offer free and confidential mental health support, the company announced today.

American and Canadian players who wish to receive support can text “RIOT” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 starting today.

North American League of Legends players deemed “good health and mental wellbeing” as the top social value during a 2019 survey. Quality of education and job training came in at a close second, followed by combating climate change, affordable and clean energy, and poverty. Since receiving that data, Riot has looked for “thoughtful ways to support players’ mental wellbeing.”

Crisis Counselors are available 24/7 and can support players struggling with many different concerns, including suicide, self-harm, depression, anxiety, isolation, grief, bullying, and emotional, substance, physical, and sexual abuse.

Riot and the Crisis Text Line will continue to “level up” policies surrounding player wellbeing, rolling out additional resources and tools for players in other regions as well.

The LCS also teamed up with Active Minds in March to support mental health awareness and education, allowing pros to discuss their own mental health journeys.

Players who want more information on the service or trained volunteers can visit the Crisis Text Line website.