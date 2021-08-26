Riot set to replace League+ app with Riot Mobile in October

Riot Games is “upgrading” its League+ mobile app to Riot Mobile on Oct. 4, the company announced today. The upgraded version will provide support for all of Riot’s primary titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

In response to the rapid expansion of its other titles outside of League, Riot said it wanted to expand its mobile companion as well. League+ was first released on both the Apple and Google app stores in 2016, providing players with League news and videos, in-game chat functions, and the ability to watch live matches and check personal match history.

Image via Riot Games

The 1.0 version of Riot Mobile will include player profiles, the ability to chat with other Riot users across different games and regions, and “quick paths” to finding and making friends. Players who only play one or two of Riot’s titles will be able to filter out the games they don’t follow. In the future, Riot hopes to improve features regarding esports, match history, and player security.

For users who already have the League+ app installed, they don’t need to install anything else. League+ will upgrade to Riot Mobile via an update when the new app launches on Oct. 4.

