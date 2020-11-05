Riot is working on adding role selection to League of Legends: Wild Rift

You will be able to select the position you prefer to play on.

League of Legends: Wild Rift entered open beta on Oct. 27. Ever since, players have been asking for a role selection feature to be added into the game just like League PC.

In the desktop version of League, players can select their preferred roles to get matched into a balanced team. For example, if a player wants to play as an AD carry, the matchmaking will put them into a team which doesn’t want to play the same role. Players on Wild Rift have been complaining about the matchmaking because they are continuously entering games where their allies’ roles overlap.

When a player asked international producer at Riot Games, Hideo Hikida about adding role selection in Wild Rift, Hikida replied that they are “working on it.”

yes we're working on it — Hideo Hikida (@hhikida) November 4, 2020

Wild Rift’s product lead at Riot Games, Kristoffer Touborg later explained that they will reveal the “specific design” of the role selection feature later. Touborg added that Riot hasn’t decided how the feature will exactly work in Wild Rift. However, they will be aiming to make sure each player gets to play the role they want to with this feature.

Just to set expectations; we will be talking about the specific design later. We currently haven’t made a call on the shape of this feature in Wild Rift, but we will meet the overall goal of making sure we get you into a role you’re comfortable with — Kristoffer Touborg (@ktouborg) November 5, 2020

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently only playable in Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. It will be coming to Europe and more regions in Asia in early December. Riot has said that it plans to release the game in North America, South America, and India in spring 2021.