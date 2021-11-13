Riot is giving away free Poro Energy to SEA Wild Rift players for watching the Horizon Cup

Riot is hosting a 9.6 million Poro Energy giveaway in Southeast Asia (SEA) for the League of Legends: Wild Rift Horizon Cup.

The giveaway is open for fans in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam on the regional streams for the Horizon Cup. These are in Bahasa Malaysia, Bahasa Indonesia, Mandarin, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

On each day of the Horizon Cup from Nov. 13 to 21, 40 winners on each stream will get a set of 5,000 Poro Energy. You can use this energy to claim a Poro Store Random Skin Chest, which can even earn players an epic skin.

Image via Riot Games

The Horizon Cup is the first global esport competition for Wild Rift. From Nov. 13 to 21, 10 teams from around the world are competing at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore for a share of the $500,000 prize pool.

There are two Southeast Asian teams in the Horizon Cup. These are Team Secret and SBTC Esports from the Philippines and Vietnam respectively. There are a lot of expectations riding on the teams, as SEA was one of the first regions in the world where the game was released in open beta.