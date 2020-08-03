Riot to host Spirit Blossom manga contest for UK artists

A limited-edition ramen bowl and haori is on the line.

Riot Games is hosting a manga competition for artists in the U.K. to celebrate the success of Spirit Blossom, an East Asian folklore-inspired multi-game event in League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, the company announced today.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, fans will have the opportunity to share and submit their own one-page manga creation inspired by the Kin of the Stained Blade cinematic video. The 10-minute animation follows the story of Ionian brothers Yone and Yasuo in a katana-filled free-for-all.

The competition will run from Aug. 3 at 12pm CT (6pm BST) to Aug. 17 at 5:59pm CT (11:59pm BST). The winners will be announced a week later on Aug. 24.

In total, 10 winners will be chosen. They’ll each receive a selection of Spirit Blossom prizes in League and Teamfight Tactics, as well as Spirit Blossom merchandise, a limited-edition ramen bowl kit, haori (a traditional Japanese jacket worn over a kimono), and pins.

The first-place prize for the competition also includes the chance to speak to Riot’s lead concept artist, Gem Lim, who led the concept art for the Spirit Blossom skins.

This is far from the first time Riot has hosted an art contest, though. The latest was a Little Legends and a PROJECT skin competition in 2019. This is, however, the company’s first manga-themed contest.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.