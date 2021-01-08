Riot unveils League of Legends: Wild Rift Yordle expedition

A lot of rewards are up for grabs in this event.

One of League of Legends: Wild Rift’s most exciting events to date is here. The Yordle expedition allows players to explore Runeterra featuring five new champions: Teemo, Lulu, Coki, Tristana, and Kennen.

The event will begin on Jan. 8 at 6pm CT and will run until Jan. 28 at 6pm CT. Players must complete missions and join the quest of bringing Yordles from Runeterra over to Wild Rift. Riot is also giving out a lot of rewards to players through this event.

Server sojourn

The Yordle expedition will feature a progress map. As time passes, more areas will be discovered, producing region-specific surprises. Riot hasn’t revealed what these surprises exactly are, though.

Player pilgrimage

Daily tasks

Players can complete daily tasks to receive 20 steps and 90 blue motes every day. These steps will give players other rewards.

There will be three tasks given to players every day and will consist of fairly simple missions.

Region tasks

When a new region is unlocked on the Yordle Progress map, a “special region task” will be unlocked. These region tasks don’t get refreshed daily. Players are only given one region task at a time and will get more only after completing it.

Region Objectives Rewards 1. Demacia Kill seven dragons with your team or;

Win two games with a Demacia champion on your team. 100 steps and 25 poro coins 2. Frejlord Kill 500 monsters with your team or;

Win two games with a Frejlord champion on your team. 100 steps and 25 poro coins 3. Noxus Deal 50,000 damage to enemy champions or;

Win two games with a Noxus champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins

4. Ionia Place or destroy 30 wards or:

Win two games with an Ionian champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins

5. Bilgewater Collect 50,000 gold or;

Win two games with a Bilgewater champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins 6. Ixtal Get 40 takedowns or;

Win a game with an Ixtal champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins 7. Piltover/ Zaun Kill 1,000 minions with your team or;

Win two games with a Piltover/Zaun champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins 8. Shurima Destroy 35 turrets with your team or;

Win two games with a Shurima champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins 9. Targon Kill five Barons with your team or;

Win two games with a Targon champion on your team. 100 Steps,

25 Poro Coins

Step rewards

The Yordle expedition gives players steps that will offer a lot of exciting awards to players. These are:

Emote: 400 steps

600 Blue Motes: 700 steps

25 Poro Coins: 1000 steps

Bauble: 1300 steps

Yordle Expedition Champion Selection Chest: 1600 steps

Yordle Expedition Pose Selection Chest: 1850 steps

Icon Border: 2000 steps

Champions and their regions

Riot also revealed what regions different champions are from to help players complete the tasks.

Demacia : Garen, Lux, Jarvan, Fiora, Shyvana, Vayne, Xin Zhao, and Sona

: Garen, Lux, Jarvan, Fiora, Shyvana, Vayne, Xin Zhao, and Sona Noxus : Darius and Draven

: Darius and Draven Ionia : Ahri, Akali, Jhin, Yasuo, Kennen, Lee Sin, Master Yi, Varus, Zed, Wukong, and Lee Sin

: Ahri, Akali, Jhin, Yasuo, Kennen, Lee Sin, Master Yi, Varus, Zed, Wukong, and Lee Sin Frejlord : Ashe, Tryndamere, Braum, Olaf, and Gragas

: Ashe, Tryndamere, Braum, Olaf, and Gragas Bilgewater : Fizz, Graves, Miss Fortune, and Twisted Fate

: Fizz, Graves, Miss Fortune, and Twisted Fate Ixtal : Malphite

: Malphite Shurima : Amumu, Nasus, and Kai’Sa

: Amumu, Nasus, and Kai’Sa Targon : Aurelion Sol and Soraka

: Aurelion Sol and Soraka Piltover : Ezreal, Orianna, Camille, and Vi

: Ezreal, Orianna, Camille, and Vi Zaun: Jinx, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Janna, Singed, and Ziggs

