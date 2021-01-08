Riot unveils League of Legends: Wild Rift Yordle expedition

One of League of Legends: Wild Rift’s most exciting events to date is here. The Yordle expedition allows players to explore Runeterra featuring five new champions: Teemo, Lulu, Coki, Tristana, and Kennen.
The event will begin on Jan. 8 at 6pm CT and will run until Jan. 28 at 6pm CT. Players must complete missions and join the quest of bringing Yordles from Runeterra over to Wild Rift. Riot is also giving out a lot of rewards to players through this event.
Server sojourn
The Yordle expedition will feature a progress map. As time passes, more areas will be discovered, producing region-specific surprises. Riot hasn’t revealed what these surprises exactly are, though.
Player pilgrimage
Daily tasks
- Players can complete daily tasks to receive 20 steps and 90 blue motes every day. These steps will give players other rewards.
- There will be three tasks given to players every day and will consist of fairly simple missions.
Region tasks
When a new region is unlocked on the Yordle Progress map, a “special region task” will be unlocked. These region tasks don’t get refreshed daily. Players are only given one region task at a time and will get more only after completing it.
|Region
|Objectives
|Rewards
|1.
|Demacia
|Kill seven dragons with your team or;
Win two games with a Demacia champion on your team.
|100 steps and 25 poro coins
|2.
|Frejlord
|Kill 500 monsters with your team or;
Win two games with a Frejlord champion on your team.
|100 steps and 25 poro coins
|3.
|Noxus
|Deal 50,000 damage to enemy champions or;
Win two games with a Noxus champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|4.
|Ionia
|Place or destroy 30 wards or:
Win two games with an Ionian champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|5.
|Bilgewater
|Collect 50,000 gold or;
Win two games with a Bilgewater champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|6.
|Ixtal
|Get 40 takedowns or;
Win a game with an Ixtal champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|7.
|Piltover/ Zaun
|Kill 1,000 minions with your team or;
Win two games with a Piltover/Zaun champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|8.
|Shurima
|Destroy 35 turrets with your team or;
Win two games with a Shurima champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
|9.
|Targon
|Kill five Barons with your team or;
Win two games with a Targon champion on your team.
|100 Steps,
25 Poro Coins
Step rewards
The Yordle expedition gives players steps that will offer a lot of exciting awards to players. These are:
- Emote: 400 steps
- 600 Blue Motes: 700 steps
- 25 Poro Coins: 1000 steps
- Bauble: 1300 steps
- Yordle Expedition Champion Selection Chest: 1600 steps
- Yordle Expedition Pose Selection Chest: 1850 steps
- Icon Border: 2000 steps
Champions and their regions
Riot also revealed what regions different champions are from to help players complete the tasks.
- Demacia: Garen, Lux, Jarvan, Fiora, Shyvana, Vayne, Xin Zhao, and Sona
- Noxus: Darius and Draven
- Ionia: Ahri, Akali, Jhin, Yasuo, Kennen, Lee Sin, Master Yi, Varus, Zed, Wukong, and Lee Sin
- Frejlord: Ashe, Tryndamere, Braum, Olaf, and Gragas
- Bilgewater: Fizz, Graves, Miss Fortune, and Twisted Fate
- Ixtal: Malphite
- Shurima: Amumu, Nasus, and Kai’Sa
- Targon: Aurelion Sol and Soraka
- Piltover: Ezreal, Orianna, Camille, and Vi
- Zaun: Jinx, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Janna, Singed, and Ziggs
