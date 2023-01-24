Riot Games and Rally Cry partner up for the NACL

This article is sponsored by Rally Cry.

Esports platform and tournament operator Rally Cry is proud to announce it has teamed up with Riot Games to host the upcoming North American Challenge League (NACL). Under this new partnership, Rally Cry will be responsible for hosting broadcasts of all development League of Legends competitions until 2024, along with offering platform support.

NACL is North America’s newest League of Legends developmental league. The NACL replaced both the LCS Academy and Proving Grounds’ structure at the start of the year. The competition got underway as of Jan. 21. All games in the NACL will be comprised of 16 teams competing in a league-style tournament. Each team will consist of all 10 LCS academy divisions along with six “provisional” organizations.

The provisional orgs involved with NACL include Cincinnati Fear, AOE Esports, Wildcard Gaming, Team Liquid First, FlyQuest FAM, and CLG Faith. After each split, the bottom four provisional teams will face off against the top four open NACL Qualifiers to see if they will remain in the league.

As well as supporting the league, Rally Cry will gain the rights to monetize and distribute the competition. The partnership applies to the NACL and its qualifiers. Both of these stages will be broadcast similarly to the main competition.

In addition to League, Rally Cry also operates the 2022-2023 College VALORANT season. Rally Cry currently powers the Air Force Gaming League, NFL Youth Gaming League, and LevelNext, which is Learfield’s collegiate gaming league.

Rally Cry CEO Adam Rosen commented on the new partnership by saying, “Rally Cry is dedicated to creating esports opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. This partnership allows us to make a lasting impact on players aspiring to compete at the next level in their esports careers. In addition, we look forward to showcasing the up-and-coming on-air talent within North America.”