Riot could “consider” adding tap controls to League of Legends: Wild Rift

"If there is high enough demand, we would consider it."

League of Legends: Wild Rift could get tap controls in the future.

A user asked about the feature on Twitter last night, prompting Brain “FeralPony” Feeney, the design lead of Wild Rift, to say that Riot isn’t looking at tap controls right now. But he said if there’s “high enough demand,” Riot would “consider” adding the control scheme to Wild Rift.

The game runs on joystick controls at this time. The joystick is on the left side of the screen while buttons to attack and activate abilities are on the right.

Tap controls were first introduced to mobile MOBAs by Vainglory, which was released in November 2014. In this control scheme, players can move their heroes and attack by tapping on the screen. This works similar to how PC players use the cursor to direct movement and attacks and aim abilities.

FeralPony said adding tap controls would be “a ton of work” that would interfere with the addition of other “critical features” to the game, bug fixes, and performance work.

Riot is in the process of conducting the first alpha test for the game in Brazil and the Philippines. It’ll run until June 26. A small number of players from these regions are being invited to test out the game.

There have been few details about a release for Wild Rift yet. Riot previously said it plans to get the mobile version out before the end of 2020.