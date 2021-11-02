Riot is collaborating with PUBG Mobile, bringing League of Legends and Arcane elements to the mobile game in Version 1.7

PUBG Mobile is partnering with Riot Games for the release of its new League of Legends animated series, Arcane.

As a part of this collaboration, characters, items, and locations from Arcane will be introduced to the mobile battle royale game. These will be added as a part of Version 1.7, which will be released in mid-November.

Tencent has been teasing this collaboration for a few days. In a recent post by PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter account, the silhouette of four characters can be seen over Erangel, looking like Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jayce. Another teaser hinted at major changes to the Erangel map in the game.

Arcane is the first animated series in the League universe and was created by Riot in a partnership with Paris-based Fortiche Productions. It will be released on Netflix at 9pm CT on Nov. 6. The show will focus on the origin stories of two League champions, sisters Jinx and Vi.

Vincent Wang, the head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, said there’s a “lot in store” for players as a part of this collaboration. Some new and unseen “gameplay features” will also be added to PUBG Mobile.

“PUBG Mobile is a beloved game that has been embraced by players around the world,” said Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead at Riot. “We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel.”

PUBG Mobile is known for huge partnerships to keep players hooked to the game. Recently, the game also unveiled collabs with Swedish car manufacturer Koenigsegg and Premier League soccer club Liverpool F.C.