Rick Fox shocked at the provisional League rank he receives

The 2020 League of Legends season has begun, and players must once again make the trudge through 10 unpredictable placement matches.

Not everyone gets the rank they desired or expected. Such was the case for former NBA champion and Echo Fox owner, Rick Fox, who landed at the bottom of ranked ladder at Iron IV for his provisional rank.

Fox returned to Summoner’s Rift yesterday to stream his placement games on Twitch. He lost his first match going 1/4/1 as Lucian and was provided his provisional rank after the game concluded. Fox was surprised, and displeased with the result he received.

RICK FOX SURPRISED OF THE RANK HE PLACES Clip of rickfox Playing League of Legends – Clipped by shizulol

Fox may not have expected this outcome, but it shouldn’t have been too surprising seeing as the NBA star finished season nine in Bronze.

Players will typically finish their placement matches at a lower rank than the one they ended at the previous season. For example, if a player was Gold rank previously, they are likely to land somewhere in Silver after their placements are finished. Fox may not have been aware of this concept, which would explain his puzzlement at the rank he landed with.

Last year was a turbulent year for Fox. He accused business partner Amit Raizada of racist comments, and was later ousted from the Echo Fox organization. Despite no longer owning his own esports team, he is still a recognizable face in the League of Legends community. Fox continues to stream semi-regularly and even served as a caster on the 2019 Tyler1 Championship Series.

Fox may not be pleased with his low rank, but at least this betters the chances of other players trapped in elo hell to get a chance to play with the champ.