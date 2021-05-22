Results for the PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship season 3

Sixteen teams are competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship season three from May 21 to 23. Besides the title of champions, a prize pool of $150,000 is up for grabs.

The teams will play 18 matches across the three days (six per day) to decide the winners that will walk away with $30,000. Additionally, the top two teams will qualify for the fourth season of the PMPL SEA Championship later this year. You can tune into the competition on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL SEA Championship season three. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after eight matches. A total of 18 matches will happen in the PMPL SEA Championship.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Scoreboard per match

May 22 (Day two)

Match one – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

May 21 (Day one)

Match one – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four – Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match five – Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match six – Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports