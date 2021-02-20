Only one team will come out on top.

The first franchised esports league for PUBG Mobile has begun. The first phase of the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) season one will happen from Feb. 13 to May 1.

Sixteen teams will play 50 matches across 12 days between these dates to determine a champion. The PMJL has a large prize pool of 300 million yen (about $2.8 million) for two phases of competition this year.

Here are the overall standings and scoreboard per match of the PMJL season one (phase one). All matches are being streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Japan League YouTube channel.

These scores will be updated daily.

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings after 12 matches. A total of 50 matches will be played.

Image via PUBG Corp.

Scoreboard per match

Day three: Feb. 20 (Saturday)

Match four – Erangel

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match three – Erangel

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match two – Miramar

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match one – Sanhok

Image via PUBG Corp.

Day two: Feb. 14 (Sunday)

Match four – Erangel

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match three – Miramar

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match two – Miramar

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match one – Vikendi

Image via PUBG Corp.

Day one: Feb. 13 (Saturday)

Match four – Erangel

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match three – Erangel

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match two – Miramar

Image via PUBG Corp.

Match one – Sanhok