Six spots to the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship are up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season four finals is taking place from Oct. 15 to 17.

After an exhilarating league stage across three weeks, only 16 teams remain. They are competing for a share of the $55,000 prize pool and six slots to the newly-established PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship.

Besides this, the finals will also determine the South Asian representative at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The team with the most points from both seasons of the PMPL South Asia in 2021 will get this spot. Currently, DRS Gaming is leading the table.

The teams will play 18 matches (six per day) on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to determine the winner. It can be watched live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Here are the results for the PMPL South Asia season four grand finals.

Overall Standings

These are the overall standings after six matches. A total of 18 matches will be played.

Scoreboard per match

Match one: Erangel

Match two: Miramar

Match three: Sanhok

Match four: Erangel

Match five: Miramar

Match six: Erangel

