The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MENA and South Asia Championship is happening from Nov. 9 to 13. Twenty teams are competing for four slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 and a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

So far, Nigma Galaxy and DRS Gaming have already qualified for the PMGC through the Arabia and South Asia regions, respectively. If these teams finish in the top four, the slot will go to the next highest placed team.

The championship has been split into league play (Nov. 9 to 12) and the finals (Nov. 13 and 14). The top 16 teams from the league play will advance to the finals.

Related: PMGC League Stage’s prize pool set at nearly $1.5 million

Here are the results for the PMPL MENA and SA Championship. The results are being updated daily.

League Play (Nov. 9 to 12)

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after five matches. The top 16 teams will advance to the finals.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Groups

The 20 teams have been split into four groups of five teams each. Four groups will play at a time.

Screengrab via Tencent Screengrab via Tencent Screengrab via Tencent Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Nov. 9 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel (Groups A, B, C, and D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Miramar (Groups A, B, C, and E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Erangel (Groups A, B, D, and E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four: Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, and E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five: Erangel (Groups B, C, D, and E)

Screengrab via Tencent