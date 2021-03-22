Resident Evil Village will launch on Google Stadia, offers fans free Stadia Premiere Edition

With the release Capcom’s Resident Evil Village on May 7, anyone who gets the game for Google Stadia will get a free Stadia Premiere Edition.

This promotion is running through May 21, meaning anyone who grabs the game as a pre-order or buys it normally before that date will get the bonus content.

Stadia Premiere Edition is the bundle edition of Google’s game streaming service, which includes a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra device. It’s meant to emulate a more traditional console experience by giving users a device to connect to their TV that has access to Stadia and a controller that seamlessly connects to it.

This variant of Stadia typically costs $99.99. But now, players will have a chance to get it included with the $60 purchase of RE Village.

The same announcement also confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition will be coming to Stadia on April 1 to tide fans on the platform over until the new game is released.

RE Village is also releasing on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.

