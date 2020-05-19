Repeat launches $20,000 Fortnite tournament series | Dot Esports

This article is proudly sponsored by Repeat.gg

Global gaming platform Repeat is launching a series of online Fortnite tournaments that are easy to enter and will give out more than $20,000 in cash and prizes through May and June.

Each event will be completely automated through Repeat’s tournament system, which added Fortnite at the start of May and is ready to host multiple high-profile events.

Starting with its own Kungarna Summer Series, Repeat is putting $13,000 up as players can battle it out to earn cash and additional coins that are redeemable for prizes on the website. This tournament will also feature popular Fortnite streamers TheFortniteGuy, H1ggsy, and Denverguy.

Along with the Summer Series, esports energy drink company GFUEL is also hosting its own event. The GFUEL Cup will kick off on May 18, with $5,000 up for grabs through the automated tournament platform.

Lastly, for Fortnite players who live in the New England area, the U.S. Army is also sponsoring a prize pool, putting $1,000 up for the regional event.

To enter any of the Summer Series events, all you need to do is create a Repeat account and link your Epic Games ID through your My Account page. From there, enter tournaments listed on the site and the automated system will track your gameplay and award scores based on your total recorded performances.

There is no need to download any third-party software and all payouts for cash and coins are also handled automatically through Repeat’s system.

All tournaments are fully automated and there is no limit to how many you can enter and in some cases, entering multiple tournaments at a time will let matches count towards all of those active entries at the same time. Don’t miss out on the more than $20,000 in prizes being given away in the first month of Fortnite being live on Repeat as the Summer Series is about to begin.

You can sign-up for an account and to compete in the various events by visiting Repeat.gg.