REJECT Scarlet qualify for World League after winning PUBG Mobile Japan Championship season 3

Here are the scores and standings for the tournament.

The PUBG Mobile Japan Championship season three wrapped up today with REJECT Scarlet winning the tournament. The team earned over $19,500 and secured a spot at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East with this victory.

The PMJC finals were held from April 18 to 19. A total of 16 teams qualified for the finals through the group and semifinal stages. The tournament was initially supposed to be a LAN event but was shifted to an online competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final rankings after 12 matches are as follows:

REJECT Scarlet (187 points) (PMWL East) Re Start from Zero (168 points) Lag Radical (151 points) UncontroL (127 points) BLUE BEES (125 points) SunSister Esperanza (125 points) INSTANT UNITY (114 points) REJECT Wistaria (113 points) AQUOS DetonatioN Violet (100 points) SCARZ (82 points) STG 3rd (76 points) TG (76 points) Active Style Vigore (73 points) Esterku (65 points) Invicto (63 points) Active Style Evoluters (47 points)

The defending champions, REJECT Wistaria (previously ARG Wistaria), had a terrible outing as the team only managed 113 points in sixteen matches. The team could only leave an impression in game eight where they placed first and accumulated 12 kills.