REJECT Scarlet qualify for World League after winning PUBG Mobile Japan Championship season 3

The PUBG Mobile Japan Championship season three wrapped up today with REJECT Scarlet winning the tournament. The team earned over $19,500 and secured a spot at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East with this victory.
The PMJC finals were held from April 18 to 19. A total of 16 teams qualified for the finals through the group and semifinal stages. The tournament was initially supposed to be a LAN event but was shifted to an online competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final rankings after 12 matches are as follows:
- REJECT Scarlet (187 points) (PMWL East)
- Re Start from Zero (168 points)
- Lag Radical (151 points)
- UncontroL (127 points)
- BLUE BEES (125 points)
- SunSister Esperanza (125 points)
- INSTANT UNITY (114 points)
- REJECT Wistaria (113 points)
- AQUOS DetonatioN Violet (100 points)
- SCARZ (82 points)
- STG 3rd (76 points)
- TG (76 points)
- Active Style Vigore (73 points)
- Esterku (65 points)
- Invicto (63 points)
- Active Style Evoluters (47 points)
The defending champions, REJECT Wistaria (previously ARG Wistaria), had a terrible outing as the team only managed 113 points in sixteen matches. The team could only leave an impression in game eight where they placed first and accumulated 12 kills.