Registrations for PUBG: New State’s second alpha test to begin Aug. 9

PUBG: New State, Krafton’s upcoming mobile battle royale game, will be getting an alpha test for a “much wider audience” later this month, the company revealed today.

Registration for this alpha test will begin on Aug. 9 on the official website for the game. This will be the second alpha test for the game after the first one took place in the U.S. from June 11 to 13.

This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.



Registrations begin on August 9: https://t.co/DCsZ5OFdWs pic.twitter.com/Brnkod0RoH — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 8, 2021

Krafton has said that the upcoming test will be for a wider audience, implying that more regions could be participating in it. It’s unclear who these are at the moment, but they should be confirmed when registrations begin tomorrow.

PUBG: New State is Krafton’s latest title in the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe. It’s set in 2051, years after the original version of the game, in the futuristic town of Troi. New State will be released later this year on Android and iOS.

While the game feels similar to PUBG Mobile, the graphics and features of the game are quite different. There will be a series of additional content in the game such as drones, vehicles, shields, a weapon customization option, and more.

Players can currently pre-register for it on the Google Play Store. Pre-orders on Apple’s App Store will launch later this month as well. All players who book the game in advance will receive a permanent vehicle skin on its official release.