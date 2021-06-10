Raiding in Pokémon Go doesn’t require that much focus in the earlier levels. In most cases, you’ll be able to defeat raid bosses without doing much preparation. But that changes as you progress through the game.

As you level up and start getting into more challenging raids, you’ll need to do some studying beforehand. Going into a raid without doing any preparation may end up being a huge waste of time since you’ll want to complete it in a single go. Luckily, raid bosses are pre-decided and you’ll be able to check who you’ll be facing before making your way to the raid. This will allow you to create an elite squad of Pokémon that will be especially good against the boss you’ll be battling against.

Registeel is back after a long break in five-star raids. This Steel-type Pokémon may look scary and intimidating, but with the right squad, you should be able to take it down without a sweat.

What are Registeel’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go?

Registeel is a part of the Steel family. Steel-type Pokémon are weak against Fighting, Ground, and Fire-types. Though there are countless Pokémon that fit the bill, you’ll need powerful versions that can be a match for Registeel and its CP ranging from 1,398 to 1,748, depending on the weather.

Here are some worthy candidates that can be a good match for Registeel.

Charizard

Reshiram

Chandelure

Darmanitan

Lucario

Landorus

Flareon

Moltres

Entei

Heatran

Blaziken

Out of all the options, Entei will be the must-have Pokémon in any type of lineup that’s taking on Registeel. Entei will be the most durable choice and it’ll also be able to dish out decent amounts of damage against Registeel. If you’d like to focus more on dealing damage, Fire-type Pokémon with high CP rates can also be decent alternatives.

When it comes to weather conditions, battling Registeel will be at its easiest when it’s sunny outside. Though it doesn’t make him unbeatable, fighting against Registeel may feel slightly more difficult when the weather is snowy.