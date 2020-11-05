Recently partnered Rocket League streamer receives host from the game’s official channel

A recently partnered Rocket League streamer has received a pleasant surprise as the game’s official Twitch channel began hosting her following their tournament stream.

The host came in the middle of Nikkijustine’s first stream since receiving partnership status and she was shocked to see an influx of over 6000 viewers entering her stream. After the chat explained where they had come from, she was immediately grateful thanking the new viewers and the Rocket League community for tuning into her stream.

I can't believe this is even real right now. After 5 months of streaming, I got @Twitch Partner. I couldn't do this without you guys. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. We did it. pic.twitter.com/RTTam2IZxa — nikki justine (@nikkijustinettv) November 4, 2020

Nikkijustine had only received her partnership the day prior to this stream after five months of working towards this milestone. Just a week prior her channel boasted 5000 followers, however, since this host her total has shot up to 6.8 thousand.

Rocket League had been streaming week five of its CRL Fall 2020 championship. With thousands of viewers tuning into the tournament, as the stream was concluding they chose to host a creator that had been streaming the game.